MILAN Feb 15 Italy's Italcementi said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement to sell 51 percent of its Afyon Turkish unit to Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS for 57.5 million Turkish lira ($32.5 million).

The stake and the payment will be done at the closing of the operation, which has to be cleared by antitrust authorities.

After the deal, Italcementi will be no longer present on the Turkish market as a cement producer. ($1 = 1.7701 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Michel Rose)