ISTANBUL Jan 31 Turkish cement maker Afyon Cimento's sale is expected to be completed in February and 3-4 binding offers have been received, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Cement maker Ciments Francais, a unit of Italcementi , said in May it may sell its 51 percent stake in Afyon Cimento either through a block sale to strategic investors or a public offering. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer)