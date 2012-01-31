UPDATE 1-Arconic sells 60 pct stake in Alcoa for $890 mln
Feb 15 Arconic Inc, which is under pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management, said it sold nearly two-thirds of its 19.9 percent stake in Alcoa Corp for about $890 million.
ISTANBUL Jan 31 Turkish cement maker Afyon Cimento's sale is expected to be completed in February and 3-4 binding offers have been received, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Cement maker Ciments Francais, a unit of Italcementi , said in May it may sell its 51 percent stake in Afyon Cimento either through a block sale to strategic investors or a public offering. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer)
Feb 15 Arconic Inc, which is under pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management, said it sold nearly two-thirds of its 19.9 percent stake in Alcoa Corp for about $890 million.
* Tough talks with EU governments still ahead (Adds reaction to the vote, details on draft proposal)
KINSHASA, Feb 15 A possible plan by U.S. President Donald Trump to suspend a rule on "conflict minerals" could help fund armed groups and contribute to a surge in unrest in central Africa, regional states said on Wednesday.