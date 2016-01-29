Jan 29 AG Barr, the maker of Irn-Bru and Rubicon fizzy drinks, said it expected fourth-quarter revenue growth in excess of 2.5 percent, after a robust performance in the period.

AG Barr now expects revenue for the 53 weeks ending Jan. 30 to be around 257 million pounds ($370.08 million). It reported revenue of 260.9 million pounds last year.

The Cumbernauld, Scotland-based AG Barr, which has seen trading in its core UK business hurt by a supermarket price war and deflation, said it was on course to meet its expectations for the year. ($1 = 0.6944 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)