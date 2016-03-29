UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 29 AG Barr, the maker of Irn-Bru and Rubicon fizzy drinks, said its brand strength, product reformulation, and innovation would minimise the financial impact of a sugar tax proposed by Britain's Chancellor.
George Osborne said earlier this month that the government would introduce a sugar levy on soft drinks in two years based on a drink's sugar content.
AG Barr also said on Tuesday that its statutory pre-tax profit rose 7 percent to 41.3 million pounds ($58.75 million). ($1 = 0.7030 pounds) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.