March 29 AG Barr, the maker of Irn-Bru and Rubicon fizzy drinks, said its brand strength, product reformulation, and innovation would minimise the financial impact of a sugar tax proposed by Britain's Chancellor.

George Osborne said earlier this month that the government would introduce a sugar levy on soft drinks in two years based on a drink's sugar content.

AG Barr also said on Tuesday that its statutory pre-tax profit rose 7 percent to 41.3 million pounds ($58.75 million). ($1 = 0.7030 pounds) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)