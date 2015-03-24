UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 24 A.G.Barr Plc
* Final dividend 9.01 pence per share
* Total dividend up 10 percent to 12.12 pence per share
* FY revenue rose 2.7 percent to 260.9 million stg
* Profit on ordinary activities, before tax and exceptional items, increased by 10.0% to £41.9m (2014: £38.1m)
* Overall market conditions are expected to remain challenging Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.