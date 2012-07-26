LONDON, July 26 AGA Rangemaster Group Plc's upmarket cast iron ovens will go on sale for the first time to Chinese consumers eager to embrace the traditional English style of cooking.

AGA said on Thursday that it had signed a deal with a leading Chinese company, boosting its growth prospects as profits in cash-strapped Britain have flagged.

The firm, well-known for its appeal to affluent consumers, said it had reached a reciprocal trade arrangement with Vatti, a large Chinese supplier of household appliances, in anticipation of Chinese consumers embracing Western-designed ovens.

"This new collaboration will allow both companies to distribute each others' products in their respective geographies, thereby building on their individual product and brand strengths," the company said in a statement.

It is a new generation of technologically-advanced appliances that has attracted the Chinese market.

An AGA cooker launched last year that can be turned on and off with a touch of an IPhone will be distributed by Vatti, while AGA will bring some of the Chinese distributor's ovens to Europe.

"We think in the longer term, this relationship could develop into something that adds an extra string to our bow", AGA's Chief Executive, William McGrath, told Reuters.

"A Chinese company being enthusiastic about taking our product to China suggests that we may be on the cusp of change within the Chinese market," he said.

Record numbers of Chinese tourists have flocked to London in recent years to pick up prime luxury goods and several leading British retailers have opened outlets in China.

AGA suffered a fall in sales in 2011 after British consumers tightened their purse strings in the face of the financial crisis, leading the company to eye up overseas markets.

In March, it said it was looking to generate at least half of its revenue abroad in 2012, compared to 37 percent last year.

The company said it did not expect to see immediate financial gain from the agreement but had planned it as part of its strategy for systematic international growth.

(Reporting By Sophie Kirby)