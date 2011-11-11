(Adds details)

* Sees FY11 sales below last year's 259 mln stg

* Sees rise in full-year adjusted profit

Nov 11 British upmarket cooker and refrigerator maker AGA Rangemaster Group Plc warned of lower sales for the year as orders were running slightly below last year's seasonal peak levels.

The posh kitchen firm, well known for its iconic cast iron range cooker, said it expected sales to be "slightly" below last year's 259 million pounds ($411.3 million).

"As we anticipated, the autumn has been very tough. We will, however, achieve profit growth this year, have a strong cash position and continue to take decisive commercial action to support our great product development work," Chief Executive William McGrath said in a statement on Friday.

Inflation in UK hit a three-year high in September, piling more pressure on cash-strapped consumers.

The company, which had reported a pretax profit of 19.9 million pounds and an adjusted EBITDA of 29.8 million pounds in 2010, said it expected 2011 pretax profit before non-recurring items to rise, excluding last year's pension curtailment gains.

AGA shares, which have lost nearly a quarter of their value over the last three months, closed at 73.5 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at about 50 million pounds. ($1 = 0.630 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)