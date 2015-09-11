Sept 11 Whirlpool Corp said it was withdrawing its proposal to buy Britain's AGA Rangemaster Group Plc, whose shareholders approved a $201 million takeover offer by U.S. cooking equipment maker Middleby Corp on Tuesday.

Whirlpool approached AGA Rangemaster, the maker of cast-iron range cookers popular in the UK, last week regarding a possible deal.

