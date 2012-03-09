* 2011 profit after tax falls 9 pct to 12.9 mln stg

* Expects new product to help drive into overseas markets (Adds detail, background, CEO comments)

By Clare Kane

LONDON, March 9 - Upmarket British cooker and refrigerator maker AGA Rangemaster Group PLC said it was confident a new energy efficient electric cooker would aid its overseas expansion in 2012.

The company, whose products are renowned for their appeal to affluent customers, is looking to generate at least half of its revenue overseas in 2012, compared to 37 percent last year, as cooker sales have fallen in Britain and Ireland following the financial crisis.

AGA's Chief Executive William McGrath said the company's new AGA Total Control cooker would be the "dominant force" overseas as the company grows outside its home market.

"We've got a much more flexible product now in AGA and so we can start addressing some of the international markets where possibly in the past we've rather scratched the surface," McGrath told Reuters.

The new range cooker, launched in Britain in May 2011, allows the user to switch the AGA off when not in use, unlike traditional models, and choose to use only one hot plate or oven, making it a viable option in warmer climates, such as the West Coast of the United States.

"In a few weeks time you'll be able to have an AGA app - you'll be able to turn it on and off from your office," McGrath said.

AGA on Friday reported a 9 percent fall in profit after tax to 12.9 million pounds ($20.40 million)in 2011, compared to 14.1 million pounds the year before. Revenue fell 3 percent to 250.9 million pounds from 259.1 million pounds in 2010.

Shares in AGA were down 0.3 percent to 86.25 pence at 1030 GMT.

($1 = 0.6323 British pounds) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Matt Scuffham)