* 2011 profit after tax falls 9 pct to 12.9 mln stg
* Expects new product to help drive into overseas markets
(Adds detail, background, CEO comments)
By Clare Kane
LONDON, March 9 - Upmarket British cooker and
refrigerator maker AGA Rangemaster Group PLC said it was
confident a new energy efficient electric cooker would aid its
overseas expansion in 2012.
The company, whose products are renowned for their appeal to
affluent customers, is looking to generate at least half of its
revenue overseas in 2012, compared to 37 percent last year, as
cooker sales have fallen in Britain and Ireland following the
financial crisis.
AGA's Chief Executive William McGrath said the company's new
AGA Total Control cooker would be the "dominant force" overseas
as the company grows outside its home market.
"We've got a much more flexible product now in AGA and so we
can start addressing some of the international markets where
possibly in the past we've rather scratched the surface,"
McGrath told Reuters.
The new range cooker, launched in Britain in May 2011,
allows the user to switch the AGA off when not in use, unlike
traditional models, and choose to use only one hot plate or
oven, making it a viable option in warmer climates, such as the
West Coast of the United States.
"In a few weeks time you'll be able to have an AGA app -
you'll be able to turn it on and off from your office," McGrath
said.
AGA on Friday reported a 9 percent fall in profit after tax
to 12.9 million pounds ($20.40 million)in 2011, compared to 14.1
million pounds the year before. Revenue fell 3 percent to 250.9
million pounds from 259.1 million pounds in 2010.
Shares in AGA were down 0.3 percent to 86.25 pence at 1030
GMT.
($1 = 0.6323 British pounds)
(Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Matt Scuffham)