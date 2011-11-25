UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HONG KONG Nov 25 Former DKR Oasis portfolio manager Barun Agarwal is setting up Factorial Management Ltd in Hong Kong and plans to launch a pan-Asia multi-asset hedge fund in early January.
Agarwal, who left Oasis Management (Hong Kong) LLC in August, told Reuters that he was in talks with potential investors to raise capital while waiting for a licence from the market regulator to launch his Factorial Master Fund.
Oasis was previously named DKR Oasis (Hong Kong) LLC.
He declined to disclose the start-up capital, but two sources familiar with the launch plan said Factorial had initial commitments worth up to $25 million for the hedge fund.
"We are talking to investors as we speak and we will have a better feel of the launch size in mid-December," Agarwal said. "We have been approached by various reputable investors and we are going to engage with them to see if we can increase the initial assets under management."
He did not disclose the capacity of the fund, but said the strategy at DKR Oasis managed sizable capital.
Agarwal worked with star hedge fund manager Seth Fischer, who once managed $3.3 billion for DKR Soundshore Oasis Fund. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.