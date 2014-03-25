BRIEF-Investcorp says UAE's Mubadala completes deal to take 20 pct stake in its parent
* Says Mubadala Development completes second step of transaction to acquire 20 percent stake in Investcorp’s parent
March 25 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
* Sys 2013 net profit 166.3 billion yuan ($26.87 billion) (forecast 166.96 billion yuan)
* Says Q4 net profit 28.3 billion yuan (Reuters calculation)
* Says net interest margin at 2.79 percent versus 2.81 percent a year earlier
* Says non-performing loan ratio at 1.22 percent versus 1.33 percent at end-2012
* Says capital adequacy ratio at 11.86 percent versus 12.61 percent a year earlier
* Says tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at 9.25 percent
Source text in English: link.reuters.com/hem87v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1888 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
LONDON, March 12 HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.