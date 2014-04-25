BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on Kuwait's banking system
* Moody's on Kuwait's banking system - expect 6%-7% credit growth over the outlook horizon of 12 to 18 months
April 25 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
* Says 2014 Q1 net profit 53.4 billion yuan ($8.55 billion)(forecast 46.59 billion yuan)
* Says Q1 net interest margin at 2.96 percent versus 2.79 percent at end-Dec 2013
* Says Q1 npl ratio at 1.22 percent versus 1.22 percent at end-Dec 2013
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zys78v
($1 = 6.2489 Chinese Yuan)
* Isc reports fourth quarter and year end financial results for 2016
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.