BRIEF-Cre8tek says Flamingo signs agreement with directmoney
* Asx alert-trial agreement signed with directmoney,dm1-cr8.ax
Aug 15 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
* Says to raise up to 40 billion yuan (6.51 billion US dollar) of preference shares in 2014 as part of plans to issue preference shares of up to 80 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yDYiD1
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016