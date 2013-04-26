BRIEF-PTSB eyeing double digit share of 6.5-7 bln euro mortgage market
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
HONG KONG, April 26 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd will issue up to 90 billion yuan ($14.59 billion) of bonds that are eligible for regulatory capital treatment, the bank said in a statement on Friday. Up to 40 billion yuan of the bonds will be eligible for Tier 1 capital treatment, with the remainder eligible for Tier 2 under China's new capital rules.
The bonds will be subject to being written off if certain loss conditions are met.
The issuance program is subject to approval from the bank's shareholders and the China Banking Regulatory Commission.
($1 = 6.1707 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
BEIJING, March 8 China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.
* Says to issue 5-year bonds worth 2.5 billion yuan ($361.89 million)