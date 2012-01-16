HONG KONG Jan 16 State-run Chinese lender Agricultural Bank of China said on Monday that it has appointed Jiang Chaoliang as chairman of its board.

Jiang has previously served as chairman of Bank of Communications where he was credited with transforming it into a dual-listed company with HSBC Holdings Plc as its strategic investor and partner.

He had also served as president of China Development Bank .

