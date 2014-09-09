BRIEF-Hannover Re acquires Lloyd's syndicate
* Parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding purchase price
Sept 9 Agricultural Bank Of China Ltd
* Says Executive Director and Deputy Head of Bank Guo Haoda resigns due to change in job role
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qbhcSj
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding purchase price
* Aroundtown Property Holdings and its wholly-owned subsidiary ATF Netherlands B.V. (ATF) announce today successful placement of $400,000,000 of fixed rate notes due 2032
* Raises proceeds of 23 million Swedish crowns ($2.6 million)before issue costs