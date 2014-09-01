UPDATE 3-HSBC breaks with tradition, names AIA boss Tucker as chairman
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
SHANGHAI, Sept 1 The chairman of Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) , the country's third-largest listed lender, plans to take on the role of deputy party secretary in the country's northern province of Jilin.
Jiang Chaoliang, who became chairman of AgBank in January 2012, plans to assist with reform in the province, according to a statement posted on the website of The People's Government of Jilin Province late on Sunday.
AgBank could not be reached for comment.
It is unclear as to when Jiang will resign from his current position and start in his new role. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Engen Tham; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
* Thailand has spent just 2 pct of $40 bln budgeted for transport
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, March 12 The Trump administration's firing of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara sent shockwaves through New York, but veterans of the high-profile office expect a longstanding mission of cracking down on political corruption and Wall Street wrongdoing to remain intact.