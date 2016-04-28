BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 28 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) , the country's third-largest lender by assets, on Thursday reported 1.1 pct profit growth for the first quarter.

Net profit reached 54.69 billion yuan ($8.45 billion) in the three month period ending March 31, from 54.12 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

AgBank's non-performing loan ratio was 2.39 percent at end-March, the same level as end-December.

($1 = 6.4760 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Matthew Miller in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)