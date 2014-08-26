SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Aug 26 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , the country's third largest lender, posted on Tuesday a 12.6 percent increase in first-half earnings, in line with analysts' estimates.

AgBank said it made a net profit of 104 billion yuan ($16.91 billion) in the January-June period, up from 92.4 billion yuan a year earlier. The result was in line with the 104.3 billion yuan forecast made in a Reuters poll of analysts.

In the second quarter, the bank made a net profit of 50.57 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations based on company figures, up 11.5 percent on the same period last year. ($1 = 6.1520 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Lawrence White in HONG KONG)