SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Aug 26 Agricultural Bank of
China Ltd , the country's third largest
lender, posted on Tuesday a 12.6 percent increase in first-half
earnings, in line with analysts' estimates.
AgBank said it made a net profit of 104 billion yuan ($16.91
billion) in the January-June period, up from 92.4 billion yuan a
year earlier. The result was in line with the 104.3 billion yuan
forecast made in a Reuters poll of analysts.
In the second quarter, the bank made a net profit of 50.57
billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations based on company
figures, up 11.5 percent on the same period last year.
($1 = 6.1520 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Lawrence White in HONG
KONG)