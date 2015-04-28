* Q1 net profit 54.12 bln vs 55.4 bln analyst view

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 28 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) , the country's third-largest listed lender, said on Tuesday net profit rose 1.3 percent in first quarter 2015, missing analyst estimates in its slowest pace of growth for that quarter in six years.

Rising bad loans and weaker-than-expected profit show AgBank is performing in line with China's slowing economy, projected by the country's leaders to grow around 7 percent this year, the slowest in a quarter of a century.

Profit was 54.12 billion yuan ($8.72 billion) in the three months through March from 53.4 billion yuan in the same period a year prior.

The result missed an average analyst estimate of 55.4 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters data.

AgBank's non-performing loan ratio was 1.65 percent at end-March, up from 1.54 percent at end-December, its highest in over three years.

To cushion the wider slowdown, China's central bank lowered the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves in mid-April, the second industry-wide cut in two months, with special cuts allowed to lenders focused on the agriculture sector in order to spur loans to the real economy.

AgBank's shares in Hong Kong closed 1.58 percent higher ahead of the earnings release, compared with a 0.03 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

($1 = 6.2035 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham and Shu Zhang; Editing by David Evans)