UPDATE 2-As Brexit talks loom, UK PM May scrambles for deal to stay in power
* Brexit priority should be jobs, growth -Hammond (Adds Foster quotes)
SHANGHAI, March 24 Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), the country's third-biggest lender, said it will spend three years building an anti-money laundering (AML) centre to improve and centralize AML control, according to a statement circulated late on Thursday.
The move comes after U.S. regulators fined the lender $215 million for inadequate compliance and days after Reuters revealed an AgBank account had been used by Myanmar rebels to collect funds.
(Reporting by Shu Zhang in Beijing; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Brexit priority should be jobs, growth -Hammond (Adds Foster quotes)
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.