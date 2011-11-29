HONG KONG Nov 29 Jiang Chaoliang, a
likely candidate to take over as chairman of Agricultural Bank
of China , was nominated to the bank's
board as an executive director, according to a filing with the
Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday.
Sources told Reuters earlier this week that Jiang was set to
be named chairman at China's third-largest bank by market value
as part of a top-level leadership change across the nation's
largest banks.
Jiang has previously served as chairman of Bank of
Communications where he is credited with
transforming it from a struggling operation laden with bad debts
into a dual-listed company with HSBC Holdings Plc as
its strategic investor and partner.
He has also served as president of China Development Bank
.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)