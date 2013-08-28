UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING Aug 28 Agricultural Bank of China will see its stock of non-performing loans stabilise in the second half of the year, causing its non-performing loan ratio decline, Song Xianping, the bank's director of risk management, said Thursday.
He made the remarks at a news conference to announce the bank's firsts-half earnings. (Reporting by Zhang Shengnan and Matt Miller; Writing by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts