HONG KONG, April 27 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, China's No. 4 bank by market value, said on Friday its first-quarter net profit grew 27.6 percent on rising fees and net interest margins, but became the fourth Chinese bank in a row to miss expectations.

AgBank recorded a net profit of 43.45 billion yuan in January-March this year, up from 34.1 billion a year earlier. The bank lagged an average estimate for 45.9 billion yuan from five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Net interest margins, or the difference between the interest charged by the bank and the interest paid to depositors, grew from 2.85 percent at the end of 2011 to 2.97 percent.

AgBank owes its roots to the days it was a policy bank supporting the country's farmers under Chairman Mao. It was the weakest bank of the Big Four, and therefore the last to go public. In 2010, AgBank sold its IPO in a record-breaking, more than $20 billion Hong Kong-Shanghai offering.

The bank has more than 350 million customers, or more customers than the population of the United States.

The bank's Hong Kong-listed shares are up 5 percent so far this year, weaker than the roughly 12 percent advance of the benchmark Hang Seng Index.