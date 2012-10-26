HONG KONG Oct 26 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , the country's No.3 lender by market value, posted a third-quarter net profit gain of 16 percent, beating estimates, as its loan book grew due to increased demand for credit.

Net profit rose to 39.58 billion yuan ($6.34 billion) in July-September from 34.1 billion yuan a year earlier, according to a statement posted on the Hong Kong bourse on Friday.

That is better than the average estimate of 37.42 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts. ($1 = 6.2417 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ryan Woo)