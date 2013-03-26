BRIEF-istar prices $375 million senior unsecured notes
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
HONG KONG, March 26 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, the country's No.3 lender, reported a 19 percent rise in 2012 net profit, missing analyst estimates, as the central bank's interest rate cuts sliced loan margins.
Net profit increased to 145.1 billion yuan ($23.36 billion) from 121.9 billion yuan in 2011, the bank said. That compares with expectations for a 147.6 billion yuan profit, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 28 analysts. ($1 = 6.2107 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.