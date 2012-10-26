(Adds details throughout, graphic link)

* Q3 net profit 39.6 bln yuan, f'cast 37.4 bln yuan

* Q3 net interest margin 2.82 pct vs 2.85 in H1

* Q3 NPL ratio 1.34 pct vs 1.39 pct at end-H1

HONG KONG, Oct 26 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , the country's No.3 lender by market value, posted a third-quarter net profit gain that beat estimates as the bank cut the amount of cash set aside to cover bad loans.

Net profit rose 16 percent to 39.58 billion yuan ($6.34 billion) in July-September, AgBank said in a statement on Friday. That compares with the average estimate of 37.42 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.

Analysts had expected profitability to be hit by the central bank's decision in June to lower the floor on lending rates while raising the ceiling on deposit rates. But AgBank, like Bank of China Ltd on Thursday, surprised with better-than-expected earnings growth by cutting so-called credit costs, or the amount of money set aside to cover bad loans.

Provisions for impairment losses fell by over a fifth from a year earlier to 10.85 billion yuan in the third quarter, AgBank said.

"Credit costs at AgBank are the lowest we've ever seen," said Mike Werner, an analyst at Sanford Bernstein in Hong Kong.

Worries about bad loans lurking in China's banking system have weighed on the outlook of lenders, and thrown the spotlight on their ability to cope with an increase in loan defaults should the economy slow further.

AgBank's non-performing loan ratio fell to 1.34 percent at the end of September from 1.39 percent at the end of June.

Its overall bad loan balance dropped to 83.9 billion yuan from 84.5 billion yuan at the end of the second quarter.

Broader indicators show Agbank's ability to weather a spike in bad loans remains healthy, said Werner at Sanford Bernstein.

The money that AgBank has squirreled away to pay for potential bad loans is sufficient to cover four times its outstanding bad loans, according to the data in the earnings statement.

By contrast, Bank of China's so-called allowance for non-performing loan ratio was 237.2 percent at the end of the third quarter.

AgBank's net interest margin, which measures loan profitability, narrowed to 2.82 percent at the end of September from 2.85 percent at the end of June.

The bank's Hong Kong-listed shares fell 1.52 percent to close at HK$3.24 on Friday, before the earnings announcement. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 1.21 percent.

Founded by Mao Zedong in 1951 to fund rural causes, AgBank has over 350 million customers, or more than the entire population of the United States. ($1 = 6.2417 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ryan Woo)