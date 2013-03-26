HONG KONG, March 26 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, the country's No.3 lender, said its net interest margin may hit a bottom in the first half of the year.

The bank's net interest margin will be slightly lower this year, it said on Tuesday.

The lender reported a 2012 net interest margin of 2.81 percent compared with 2.85 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ryan Woo)