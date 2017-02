HONG KONG Oct 28 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , the country's third-largest bank by market value, said on Friday its chairman Xiang Junbo has resigned.

Xiang's resignation was not due to differences with the bank's board, Agbank said in a brief Chinese language statement filed on the Shanghai stock exchange.

For a copy of the statement, please click here (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)