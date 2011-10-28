(Adds details, quote)
By Kelvin Soh
HONG KONG Oct 28 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
, the country's third-largest bank by market
value, said on Friday that its chairman, Xiang Junbo, has
resigned.
Xiang resigned "due to the need of state financial work",
Agbank said in a brief statement filed with the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
"Mr. Xiang Junbo has confirmed that he has no disagreement
with the board and does not have any matters in relation to his
resignation that should be brought to the attention of the
shareholders of the bank," Agbank said.
Sources told Reuters that the 54-year-old war
hero-turned-banker, was expected to become the chairman of the
China Insurance Regulatory Commission as part of a sweeping
reshuffle of Communist Party leadership that will culminate this
year.
For a copy of the statement, please here
(Editing by Chris Lewis)