BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on Kuwait's banking system
* Moody's on Kuwait's banking system - expect 6%-7% credit growth over the outlook horizon of 12 to 18 months
SHANGHAI, April 25 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) , the country's third-largest listed lender, said on Friday first-quarter net profits rose 13.6 percent, beating estimates, due to strong growth in its net interest margin.
Net profit for the quarter rose to 53.4 billion yuan ($8.55 billion) from 47.0 billion yuan in the same 2013 period, the bank said in its unaudited financial statement.
That compares with an average estimate of 46.59 billion yuan, calculated from a Thomson Reuters poll of eight analysts.
AgBank's non-performing loan ratio remained flat at 1.22 at end-March compared to 1.22 percent at end-December. ($1 = 6.2489 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Isc reports fourth quarter and year end financial results for 2016
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.