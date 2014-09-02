SHANGHAI, Sept 2 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , China's third largest listed lender, is contemplating issuing preference shares in September or October this year, Xu Duo, a senior official at the bank, said on Tuesday.

He made the comments at a press conference in Shanghai.

Last month, the China Banking Regulatory Commission has given the green light for AgBank to issue preferred shares for up to 80 billion yuan ($13.01 billion). The issuance is now pending approval from the securities regulator. (1 US dollar = 6.1472 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Engen Tham and Li Qi; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kazunori Takada)