BRIEF-Arowana International increase FY18 EBITDA guidance
* Increase in FY18 EBITDA guidance from US$22m to an ebitda range of between US$22m and US$25m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, Sept 2 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , China's third largest listed lender, is contemplating issuing preference shares in September or October this year, Xu Duo, a senior official at the bank, said on Tuesday.
He made the comments at a press conference in Shanghai.
Last month, the China Banking Regulatory Commission has given the green light for AgBank to issue preferred shares for up to 80 billion yuan ($13.01 billion). The issuance is now pending approval from the securities regulator. (1 US dollar = 6.1472 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Engen Tham and Li Qi; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
* Increase in FY18 EBITDA guidance from US$22m to an ebitda range of between US$22m and US$25m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To confirm extension of its cba facilities, including an additional $9 million market rate facility
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to a share placement to professional and sophisticated investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: