LONDON May 27 A.G.Barr Plc

* Total revenue for 15 weeks to 11 may 2014 increased by 5.2% versus same period last year

* Increase in revenue has been underpinned by a strong volume performance across all of our core brands

* Margins are in line with management expectations

* Balance sheet remains strong and there have been no significant changes in financial position of company

* Chairman Ronnie Hanna will announce his intention to retire from board on 31 december 2014

* John Nicolson will, with immediate effect, assume role of deputy chairman taking on role of chairman on 31 december 2014.