LONDON May 27 A.G.Barr Plc
* Total revenue for 15 weeks to 11 may 2014 increased by
5.2% versus same period last year
* Increase in revenue has been underpinned by a strong
volume performance across all of our core brands
* Margins are in line with management expectations
* Balance sheet remains strong and there have been no
significant changes in financial position of company
* Chairman Ronnie Hanna will announce his intention to
retire from board on 31 december 2014
* John Nicolson will, with immediate effect, assume role of
deputy chairman taking on role of chairman on 31 december 2014.
Further company coverage:
(Editing by Neil Maidment)