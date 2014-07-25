July 25 A.G.Barr Plc :

* Six month period to date, A.G. Barr has maintained strong value and volume growth momentum, despite increasingly tough prior year comparatives

* We anticipate half year sales revenue of about 135 mln stg, an increase of 5.6 pct over prior year, which in turn, was 5 pct up on previous year's performance

* Growth continues to be well ahead of total soft drinks market performance that, as measured by Nielsen for period 26 January 2014 to 12 July 2014

* We can now confirm that following completion of consultation process we will progress with this investment and Tredegar site in Wales will close in early 2015

* Soft drinks market across second half of year will continue to be highly competitive

* We continue to work closely with all affected employees at tredegar

* Making good progress in recruitment of our finance director position and expect to update market in due course