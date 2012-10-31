UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Oct 31 A.G.Barr PLC : * Barr(a.g.) plc - update on possible merger * Progress has been made and the two parties are now at an advanced stage of
discussions * Substantial progress has been made and the two parties are now at an advanced
stage of discussions * The takeover panel has consented to an extension of this deadline until
5.00pm on 28 November 2012.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources