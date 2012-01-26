* Expects 12 pct like-for-like growth in Q4

Jan 26 Soft drinks maker A.G. Barr Plc expects a 6 percent rise in like-for-like sales for the full year on a strong fourth quarter, boosted by demand for its core brands like Irn-Bru and Rubicon.

With a double-digit growth rate at its core brands, the FTSE-250 company expects like-for-like total sales in the final quarter to be more than 12 percent ahead of the prior year, and said it was on track to meet expectations for 2012.

However, the company said it saw continued pressure on consumer spending due to rising input costs, and stiff competition.

"We will maintain our focus on costs throughout our total operation to ensure our margins are protected," the company, best known for its bright orange Irn-Bru drink, said in a statement on Thursday.

Market research shows Britons have not only been cutting back on discretionary purchases like clothing and homewares but also on groceries.

On Wednesday, larger peer Britvic said it expected trading environment to remain challenging but was confident of delivering results in line with its expectations.

Shares of Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire-based A.G. Barr, which have gained 14 percent over the past year, closed at 1,223 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)