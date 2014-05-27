(Adds details)

LONDON May 27 Irn-Bru maker AG Barr said increased marketing and promotions had helped drum up demand for its drinks in its first quarter, sending revenues up 5.2 percent.

The firm, whose brands include Rubicon, Orangina and Irn-Bru, the fizzy orange drink that outsells Coca-Cola in Scotland, also said on Tuesday its Chairman, Ronnie Hanna, had decided to retire from the board on Dec. 31, 2014.

Hanna has been on AG Barr's board for 11 years, serving five as Chairman. John Nicolson, who joined the firm as a Non-Executive Director in 2013, has been made deputy Chairman and will replace Hanna on Dec 31, the firm said.

AG Barr said total revenue for the 15 weeks to May 11 had risen 5.2 percent on a year ago, well ahead of market growth of 1.9 percent, and had been underpinned by rising volumes.

The company said margins were in line with its expectations and it remained confident on its full-year targets.