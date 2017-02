LONDON, Sept 24 A.G.Barr PLC : * Total turnover increased by 4.9% to £130.0M (2011: £124.0M) * -h1 profit before tax £0.3M behind the prior year on a constant currency

basis * Interim dividend of 2.616P per share (2011: 2.433P) * Expect trading to remain challenging over the coming months * Discussions are ongoing following the announcement of the merger with Britvic

Plc * -h1 pre exceptional profit on ordinary activities before tax was £14.9M