Sept 24 Scottish soft drinks maker AG Barr Plc
reported an eight percent fall in half-year profit as
higher sugar costs and increased brand investment ate into
margins.
The company, which is in advanced talks to merge with larger
British rival Britvic Plc, said the talks are ongoing.
AG Barr, best known for its bright orange Irn-Bru drink and
exotic juice brand Rubicon, said it expected trading to remain
challenging in the second half of the year.
However, it recorded double-digit percentage growth in sales
in the first seven weeks of the second half.
Pretax profit fell to 14.9 million pounds ($24.22 million)
in the six months to July 28 from 16.2 million pounds a year
earlier.
Revenue rose about 5 percent to 130 million pounds.
Carbonated drink sales increased 5.5 percent, while sales of
still drinks rose 1.8 percent.
AG Barr's shares closed at 451 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Friday.