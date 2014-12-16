Dec 16 Singapore-based private equity firm Asia Growth Capital Advisors Pte Ltd appointed Harjit Bhatia as executive chairman.

Bhatia, who has helped setup the private equity businesses of GE and Credit Suisse in the Asia Pacific, was most recently a managing partner and chief executive at PineBridge Asia Partners. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)