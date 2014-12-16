GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tumble on impatience over Trump policies; euro gains
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate (Updates to close of European markets)
Dec 16 Singapore-based private equity firm Asia Growth Capital Advisors Pte Ltd appointed Harjit Bhatia as executive chairman.
Bhatia, who has helped setup the private equity businesses of GE and Credit Suisse in the Asia Pacific, was most recently a managing partner and chief executive at PineBridge Asia Partners. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)
MAPUTO, March 21 Mozambique will get $350 million in capital gains tax from Eni after the Italian oil and gas company agreed to sell a stake in a gas field to Exxon Mobil Corp, senior tax official Anibal Mbalango said on Tuesday.
TORONTO, March 21 A push by Canadian companies and pension funds to aggressively pursue overseas acquisitions is helping global investment banks to win a bigger share of M&A advisory mandates and prompting once-dominant domestic rivals to beef up their international operations.