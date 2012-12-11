MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
Dec 11 AGCO Corp : * Expects to develop 11 new tractors in 2013, upgrade 10 models, CEO says * Plans to develop 3 new combines in 2013, upgrade 6 models, CEO says * Says capital expenditures will peak around $425 million in 2014 * Says considering paying out a dividend * Says will limit any dvidend and buyback to u.s. cash flow * Expects North American tractor market to be flat in 2013 * Expects South American tractor market to grow 5 percent to 10 percent in 2013 * Expects western European tractor market to be flat to down 5 percent in 2013 * Expects currency to have neutral affect on 2013 results * Expects pricing to increase 2.5 percent to 3 percent in 2013 * Expects sales to increase 3 percent to 5 percent in 2013 * Expects 2013 EPS of $5.50 to $5.75; street expects 2013 EPS of $5.56 * Says dividend decision likely to come at January board meeting
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.