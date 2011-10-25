* Q3 EPS $0.87 vs est $0.75

* Q3 rev $2.1 bln vs est $2.02 bln

* Sees 2011 EPS about $4.30 vs prior est $4.00

* Sees 2011 rev $8.7-$8.8 bln vs prior ests $8.5-$8.7 bln (Adds full-year outlook in paragraphs 2 and 3, detail)

Oct 25 Agco Corp posted a strong third quarter and raised its full-year outlook for the fourth time as the farm equipment maker expects rising grain prices and higher farm income to fuel demand for its tractors and combine harvesters.

Higher grain prices driven by tight supplies combined with increasing demand from emerging markets and a limited supply of arable land will boost global growth in farm equipment sales in 2011, the company said in a statement.

Agco, the world's third-largest maker of agricultural equipment after Deere & Co and CNH Global , sees full-year earnings of $4.30 a share, on revenue of $8.7-$8.8 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $4.08 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $8.62 billion, for the full year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The U.S. agricultural economy in several markets is the healthiest it has been in years as rising farm income allows farmers to pay off debt and buy land and machinery to meet booming demand for crops and livestock.

Earlier this month, Agco agreed to buy grain storage systems maker GSI Holdings Corp from the affiliates of private equity firm Centerbridge Partners for about $940 million, to expand into the grain storage and livestock industries.

For July-September, the company earned 87 cents a share, beating analysts' average earnings estimate of 75 cents.

Sales for the quarter rose 27 percent to $2.1 billion.

Shares of the Duluth, Georgia-based company closed at $41.59 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have gained about 24 percent in value since Oct. 3 when the company said it would buy GSI Holdings Corp. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Gopakumar Warrier)