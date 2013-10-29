BRIEF-Ensco Q4 earnings per share $0.13
* Ensco Plc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Oct 29 Agco Corp reported higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, but left its full-year outlook unchanged, as weak sales of farm machinery in Europe continued to offset strong sales in North and South America.
The Duluth, Georgia-based maker of tractors, harvesters and other agricultural equipment, reported third-quarter net profit of $126.2 million, or $1.27 a share, up from $94.5 million, or 96 cents a share, last year.
Sales rose 7.9 percent to $2.5 billion.
* Ensco Plc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Feb 27 Liverpool have named Peter Moore as chief executive to replace the departing Ian Ayre, the Premier League club announced in a statement on Monday.
* CEO Thomas J. Falk's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7 million versus $12.2 million in FY 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lsrNst) Further company coverage: