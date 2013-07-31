July 31 Agco Corp reported higher quarterly earnings and raised its full-year forecast on Wednesday, citing strong sales of its tractors and harvesters to farmers in North and South America.

The company reported a second-quarter profit of $213.1 million, or $2.15 a share, up from $202.1 million, or $2.08 a share, a year before.

Agco, which makes tractors, combines and other equipment sold under the Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Valtra and Agco brand names, said sales rose 13.3 percent to $3 billion.