Oct 29 Agco Corp reported higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, but left its full-year outlook unchanged, as weak sales of farm machinery in Europe continued to offset strong sales in North and South America.

The Duluth, Georgia-based maker of tractors, harvesters and other agricultural equipment, reported third-quarter net profit of $126.2 million, or $1.27 a share, up from $94.5 million, or 96 cents a share, last year.

Sales rose 7.9 percent to $2.5 billion.