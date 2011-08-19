BRUSSELS Aug 19 Belgium-based insurer Ageas said it had taken a net 40 million euro ($57.7 million) hit in the second quarter from its planned acquisition of up to 1 billion euros of a perpetual bond issued in 2001.

The perpetual bond was issued by its former incarnation, Fortis Bank -- now majority owned by BNP Paribas -- which elected not to issue a call on them in September 2011, meaning Ageas was obliged to.

Due to report second-quarter results next Wednesday, Ageas said in a statement that Belgium's central bank had cleared the purchase.

The company said it understood holders of 95 percent of the bonds had accepted the exchange, adding it planned to acquire the bonds on the first call date, September 26.

Ageas said the transaction would not affect the solvency position of its insurance operations, nor its discretionary capital, as it had set aside 1 billion euros for the exchange.

