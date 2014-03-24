BRIEF-Freddie Mac forgoes issuing reference notes security on its March 20 announcement date
* Freddie Mac forgoes issuing a reference notes security on its March 20, 2017 announcement date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, March 24 AGEAS SA : * Has bought back 3,869,481 shares for a total amount of EUR 120,431,023. This corresponds to 1.66% of the total shares outstanding
LONDON, March 20 Hedge funds cut their bullish bets on oil by the largest amount on record in the week to March 14, according to the latest data published by regulators and exchanges.
WASHINGTON, March 20 The U.S. House of Representatives Rules Committee announced on Monday that it will hold a hearing on the Republican healthcare bill on Wednesday at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).