BRUSSELS Dec 13 Belgium-based insurer Ageas is ahead of schedule with its 250 million euro ($330.4 million) share buyback, and a new programme remains a possibility, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

Ageas' current repurchase programme was expected to last for six months until Feb. 23 next year, but Chief Executive Bart De Smet told Belgian business daily L'Echo that it would probably be completed by mid-January.

Ageas, the insurance company left over from the break-up of Fortis in 2008, announced its plans to buy back shares in August, sending its shares up by as much as 12 percent.

De Smet told L'Echo that a new buyback programme was always a possibility "if the management judge it is useful, and of course in agreement with our shareholders". ($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Writing By Ben Deighton; Editing by Erica Billingham)