BRIEF-Catena buys remaining part of jointly owned companies
* SAID ON THURSDAY ACQUIRED THE REMAINING PART OF FOUR JOINTLY OWNED COMPANIES WITH AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF 560 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS
(Adds FWD Group declined to comment)
Aug 19 Ageas has short-listed bidders for its Hong Kong life insurance business to firms including Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li's FWD Group and Fosun International Ltd, Bloomberg reported.
Ageas, whose Hong Kong insurance business could be valued at more than $1 billion, may pick a winner in about a month, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.
China Taiping Insurance Group Ltd, which controls Ageas' Chinese joint venture, and Anbang Insurance Group Co had expressed interest in Ageas' Hong Kong business, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1JqR2oU)
Ageas and FWD Group declined to comment while Fosun International could not be immediately reached for comment.
The Belgian insurance group had hired Morgan Stanley in July to help divest its Hong Kong insurance business. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Lisa Shumaker)
* Including valuation gains from portfolio (lucky-buy) group achieved an adjusted result of more than 7 million euros in 2016