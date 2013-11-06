(Adds details on insurance operations)
* Net insurance profit 168 mln euros vs 166 mln expected
* Belgian insurance net 87.4 mln vs 85.7 mln expected
* Asia insurance net result 35.2 mln vs 32.5 mln expected
BRUSSELS, Nov 6 Belgian insurance group Ageas
on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected result
for its insurance operations in the third quarter, aided by a
stronger-than-forecast performance in Belgium and Asia.
The company, which sells life insurance in Belgium under the
brand AG Insurance, said that even though demand for its life
insurance products in the country declined, it made better
margins, improving its net result by 27 percent in the quarter.
The group, formerly the insurance arm of lender Fortis which
was broken up at the height of the financial crisis, said low
interest rates hurt demand as fewer customers sought to buy life
insurance as a savings product.
Its non-life profits in Belgium grew by 1 percent as it had
to strengthen its reserves following the introduction of a
value-added tax on legal services.
In Asia the group boosted its life insurance profits by 37
percent, as it expanded its sales agent network in China and
Thailand.
Traditionally a specialist in life insurance, Ageas
announced a move towards non-life last year as a response to low
interest rates and regulatory changes.
In Britain, where it sells car and home insurance for
supermarket group Tesco, the group posted a decline in
net profits, as competition in car insurance pushed down
premiums.
Net insurance profit rose 14 percent to 168 million euros
($226.37 million) in the third quarter for the group as a whole
versus 166 million expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
($1 = 0.7421 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by David Cowell and
Jason Neely)